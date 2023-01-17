‘Lovers & Friends’ Music Festival Unveils Its Y2K-Centric 2023 Lineup: Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown & More

Despite the fact that it actually happened last year, some fans still think Lovers & Friends Fest is too good to be true. But rest assured–the festival lineup, presented by Usher himself, was unveiled today on social media.

The one-day only festival taking place on May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds will prove to be a star-studded smörgåsbord of nostalgia for Y2K natives and newcomers alike. The festival also recruited some 2010s and 2020s favorites for their 45-act festival. Featured artists and groups will include Usher, Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, Nelly, Busta Rhymes, Flo Rida, Master P and No Limit Soldiers, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Chris Brown, Ginuwine, Remy Ma, JoJo, En Vogue , Blackstreet, Jagged Edge, Next, Wayne Wonder, Kevin Lyttle, 702 , Lumidee and many, many more.

The festival is perfectly positioned amidst the ongoing early 2000s obsession in popular culture, with TikTokers promoting over-the-ear headphones, low rise jeans, rhinestones and paper-thin brows–in other words, the Y2K starter pack.

While last year’s Lovers & Friends fest was a flurry of confusion, with acts like Twista, Mase and Lil Kim initially backing out of their performances, Lil Kim even calling the festival “fake” on her Instagram account. The then-Goldenvoice promoted festival was soon after postponed and subsequently cancelled all together due to COVID-related setbacks. The show did (eventually) go on, with the inaugural event taking place in May 2022 and featuring acts like Lauryn Hill, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Usher, Jodeci, Snoop Dogg, Fabolous, Ja Rule and Ashanti. In the end, even Lil Kim, Twista and Mase showed up.

Despite a few hiccups like a false gun scare leading to three injuries and common festival woes like inadequate shade and long lines, the festival went relatively well. But most importantly, it happened, despite the skepticism.

This year’s Lovers & Friends is to be promoted by C3 (Austin City Limits Music Festival and Lollapalooza), with general ticket sales beginning on Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. PST on loversandfriendsfest.com. Pre-sale tickets arrive the same day, at 10 a.m. PST, with individual ticket prices ranging from $250 to $585.

See the full lineup below.