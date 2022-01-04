Jack Harlow Honored With His Own Day in Louisville Hometown

Jack Harlow is entering the new year with a new honor.

On Monday, the Grammy-nominated artist revealed that Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer named Dec. 28 Jack Harlow Day in the rapper’s Kentucky hometown.

Harlow shared the news by posting a photo of his honorary plaque on Instagram. With a fun reference to his 2020 Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit “Whats Poppin,” the plate reads, “For answering, once and for all, that what’s poppin’ is Louisville when it comes to talent that makes it bigger than big, but doesn’t forget the ‘home’ in hometown or homegrown. The rapper’s way with words and beats has earned him untold fans, chart-topping releases and an ability to give back in meaningful ways, and he does.”

The honorary plaque concludes, “Our city is excited and proud to observe December 28, 2021, as Jack Harlow Day in Louisville.”

The heartwarming honor comes about two weeks after Harlow teamed up with fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken and its parent company Yum! Brands to donate a joint $250,000 to the American Red Cross. The donation was in support of those impacted by a deadly tornado that reportedly killed at least 74 victims in Kentucky’s western region on Dec. 10 and 11.

At the time, Harlow had also announced his new partnership with KFC. He said in a statement, “Growing up, I always dreamed of being that guy who would put Kentucky on the map in the music scene. But to team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor. I’m looking forward to all the amazing things we’re about to do together.”

The hitmaker is nominated for the 2022 Grammy for best melodic rap performance for his feature on Lil Nas X‘s Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Industry Baby.”