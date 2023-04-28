Logic Calls Kanye West a ‘F–ing Moron’ Over ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts

Logic had a lot of things to get off his chest this week in a 19-minute YouTube brain dump he titled “How I learned I can’t control the Internet.” Sitting at a desk with a projection of a beautiful sunset behind him, the rapper dug into his dating life, including opining on when it’s appropriate to pass gas in front of a new love interest and whether his thoughts will remain relevant decades from now.

The “Black Spiderman” MC also weighed in on the importance of being your authentic self.

Oh, and he broke down how monumentally stupid it was for Kanye West (now known as Ye) to wear and promote those “White Lives Matter” shirts last year at Paris Fashion Week. “I think it’s important to just be yourself unapologetically… unapologetically being yourself is the hardest thing to do,” Young Sinatra said, giggling about how in this latest phase of his career whether people are saying negative or positive thing about him, he still gets rich.

Letting out an exaggerated laugh, he added, “Only I’m not evil. So I’m not out here, I don’t know, spewing bulls–t out of my mouth or [I’m] wearing a White Lives Matter t-shirt or some dumb s–t like that,” in reference to Ye’s controversial embrace of a white nationalist catchphrase.

“F–king moron. I mean, let’s just be real,” he said. “Love Kanye by the way… stupid f–king idea.” Stepping back, he repeated that he loves West and thinks he’s a “genius,” and that he wouldn’t be where he is without him. “I can have a f–king opinion and I think as long as the opinion is respectful and from the heart it is what it is,” he said.

West was blasted by Black Lives Matters at the time for wearing the shirt, then doubled down in a chat with recently fired Fox News network host Tucker Carlson about how he thought the garment was “just funny.” The provocation set off a months-long media tour during which West repeatedly embraced and amplified antisemitic stereotypes and hate speech that led to a near-total meltdown of the once-formidable fashion and music mogul’s formerly billion-dollar empire.

Check out Logic’s comments about Ye below.

*Editor’s Note: After an Oct. 8, 2022, tweet in which he announced he was going “death con [sic] 3 on Jewish people,” Ye repeatedly doubled down on antisemitic hate speech, even going so far as to praise Hitler, a man responsible for the systematic murder of six million Jews during the Holocaust. This arrived at a troubling time when antisemitism is on the rise, with the Anti-Defamation League noting a 34% year-over-year increase in antisemitic incidents (assault, harassment and vandalism) in America in 2021. Many companies cut business ties with the rapper/fashion designer, while numerous musicians, friends and politicians have condemned his comments.