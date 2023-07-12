LL Cool J Announces Rescheduled Dates For All-Star F.O.R.C.E. Tour

After announcing last month that he was rescheduling some dates on the first leg of his all-star F.O.R.C.E. North American tour to ensure that he gives fans a truly “unforgettable” experience, LL Cool J revealed the revamped routing for the trek on Tuesday (July 11).

LL’s first headlining tour in 30 years is now slated to kick off on August 11 in Baltimore and keep him on the road through a November 19 date in Boston. The tour, whose acronym means “Frequencies of Real Creative Energy,” will feature LL joined by The Roots, DJ Z-Trip and DJ Jazzy Jeff, along with a long roster of special guests in select cities, including: Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Common, De La Soul, Doug E. Fresh & Slick Rick, Goodie Mob, Ice-T, Jadakiss, Juvenile, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Rakim, Rick Ross and more.

In the since-removed video from last month (via Hip Hop DX), LL explained the reason for the tour launch pushback, writing, “I have to give my fans an experience that is unforgettable. I want to make sure everything is done right, and in order to do that, I had to change some things up. The updated tour dates are now live.” The tour was originally slated to launch on June 25 at Boston’s TD Garden and wrap up in Los Angeles on Sept. 3.

At press time the venues for the tour had not yet been revealed.

Check out the routing for the F.O.R.C.E. tour below.

August 11 – Baltimore, MD

August 12 – Cleveland, OH

August 13 – Chicago, IL

August 18 – Detroit, MI

August 19 – Toronto, ON

August 21 – Atlanta, GA

August 22 – Memphis, TN

August 24 – Forth Worth, TX

August 25 – Houston, TX

August 27 – Albuquerque, NM

August 29 – Denver, CO

Sept. 1 – San Francisco, CA

Sept. 2 – Las Vegas, NV

Sept. 3 – Los Angeles, CA

Sept. 9 – Charlotte, NC

Sept. 10 – Raleigh, NC

Oct. 15 – Washington, D.C.

Nov. 19 – Boston, MA

Check out the tour poster below: