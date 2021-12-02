Lizzo TikTok Provides Master Class on the Fine Art of ‘Booty’ Painting

The international art fair Art Basel is currently underway in Miami and Lizzo, sorry, “Lizzy Picasso,” decided to get in on the action by unveiling a cheeky master-twerk created in her typically atypical fashion. And no, it was not her flute.

The singer, who is slated for a special performance at Art Basel on Saturday (Dec. 4) at an as-yet-undisclosed location, revealed in a TikTok on Wednesday (Dec. 1) that she has teamed with American Express for a limited-edition original piece of art that she will sell during this weekend’s show. In a double-time video, Lizzy prepped her canvas with a variety of abstract blobs that resembled a multi-colorful flower bud before really digging in and putting her personal signature on the painting.

“We’re done with this part, now it’s time to turn up,” the rappers said before a smash-cut to her bethonged backside getting slathered with blue paint, which she proceeded to clap onto the canvas before pressing her cheeks onto the finished project for the final master stroke. “I THINK I NEED TO MAKE MORE ASS ART. WHO WANTS A BOOTFLY?” she captioned the clip.

Speaking with Billboard on Tuesday about the performance, Lizzo said this will be her first time at Art Basel. “I’m so excited because I’m expressing my artsy-fartsy side,” she said. “Like, there’s going to be a lot of interactive art experiences during this show, so I’m excited for people to see what we have in store.”

She teased that the performance will be a “very cinematic,” movie-like experience — which makes sense, given the performance will be helmed by ATL director Chris Robinson. In terms of costuming, the 33-year-old cited Elvis Presley as a major inspiration. “I’ve been super into Elvis. They say he’s The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, so I’m on my rock ‘n’ roll sh–,” she said. “It’s going to feel like that — kind of like you’re going to get married in Vegas at 4 a.m. … but very glitzy. It’s going to have that too, because my shows are always about the high gloss. It’s going to be fun.”

