Lizzo Teams With HeadCount to Juice Up 2022 Midterm Election Turnout

Lizzo thinks it’s about damn time you get out there and make your voice heard. The “Grrrls” rapper has teamed up with the nonprofit, non-partisan voter engagement organization HeadCount to encourage her fans to go to the polls this November and let their voices be heard in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

According to a release on Friday (Sept. 9), HeadCount volunteers will be at all the stops on Lizzo’s soon-to-launch tour to engage young voters and check their registration status as well as register them to vote in the races that will determine the balance of power in the Senate and House. HeadCount has partnered with a long list of music acts and festivals, including collaborations with Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, as well as Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

Pres. Biden and democrats are seeking to buck recent history in the midterm contests this Nov. 8, when the sitting president’s party has typically lost a number of seats in the House and Senate. Up until this month, Republicans were confident that they would re-take the House and possibly the Senate as well — both currently held with slim majorities by the democrats. But thanks to the recent divisive Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade that ended federal protection for abortion access, as well as a series of Biden’s legislative victories on climate, health care and taxes democrats are increasingly confident about narrowing losses in the House and possibly retaining their razor-thing Senate margin.

HeadCount is currently working with a number of other artists to boost voter registration at concerts by Alicia Keys, the Dave Matthews Band, Lauv, Odesza, The Killers, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Idles, My Chemical Romance and many others. Lizzo’s tour in support of her Special album is slated to kick off at FLA Live in Sunrise, Florida on Sept. 23.