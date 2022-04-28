Lizzo Talks Getting Matchy-Matchy in Gucci With Harry Styles at Coachella: ‘That Was a Joy’

Lizzo stopped by Los Angeles’ 104.3 MYfm on Wednesday (April 27)– her 34th birthday — to talk about her upcoming tour plans, getting a rare standing ovation at Saturday Night Live, and, most crucially, the magical musical mind-meld that occurred at Coachella last weekend when she shared the stage with Harry Styles.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Harry Styles Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news

The singer said that she was on such a high after her SNL double-duty that the only thing she could do for an encore was hop up with Harry. “I was like, ‘I need this, give it to me Harry!'” she cackled about the only cure for her post-SNL adrenaline rush. “I appreciate him inviting me to the stage, like that was a joy,” she said of her first trip to the festival’s main stage.

Toward the end of his set, Styles surprised the crowd by inviting Lizzo up to sing Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 disco classic “I Will Survive” and an amped-up version of One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” while wearing matching, brightly colored faux fur coats.

“I was like, ‘there’s people for miles!'” she recalled thinking. “I was like, ‘just look at Harry, stare into his eyes, you’ll be safe.'” Her original plan was just to attend the festival and watch Styles perform on the main stage. “I was literally just going to go because I am a fan of his music, like I really loved his last album. I’m excited for Harry’s House.”

Then, a couple of days before she made the trek to Indio, she got the call. “I was like, ‘Hmm? Okay, here we go!’ And next thing I know I’m on stage singing ‘I Will Survive,'” she said, spilling some tea by noting that Styles had 3 custom Gucci coats made for Coachella, which is how she ended up rocking one. “He wore the first Gucci coat the first weekend, and he was like, ‘I have these extra two Gucci coats and I don’t know what I was going to do with them. I wasn’t going to wear them.’ And he was like, ‘now we can both wear them.’ I was like, ‘you’re incredible. You just have Gucci coats just laying around Harry?'”

So she tried one of the spares on and it fit, but sadly she didn’t keep it because she tossed it to Harry’s team on the side of the stage.

The wide-ranging conversation included the rapper talking about her Yitty clothing line, the importance of confidently proclaiming that her disco-fied single “About Damn Time” will definitely be the song of the summer and not worrying about running out of things to talk to her therapist about.

“I’m so excited because I’ve been a fan of Latto for a long time and now I’m so excited to go on with her!” Lizzo said enthusiastically about her 23-date “Special” North American tour, which will kick off on Sept. 23 at Florida’s FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. “It’s gonna be lit!” she promised.

When asked if she might be taking any of the dancers from her Amazon Prime series Watch Out For the Big Grrrls on the tour — she took four of them to SNL a week ago — she thought, “that felt good… I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s keep this up!'”

And, not for nothing, she said she was so “present and calm” during her second visit to Studio 8H she joked she’s “a cast member now” after earning only the second standing ovation in SNL history. “They don’t stand up,” she said. “I was the second standing O, so I was shaking.”

Watch the interview below.