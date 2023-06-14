Lizzo & SZA Set to Headline 2023 Made In America Festival

If anyone can make Made In America extra special this year, it’s Lizzo and SZA. On Wednesday (June 14), the festival announced the two “Special” collaborators as its 2023 headliners.

From Sept. 2-3, 2023, the two Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping cross-genre stars will entertain fans at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. This year’s festival will include a special joint set by Mase and Cam’ron, as well as performances by Miguel, Tems, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Doechii, Coi Leray, Latto, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, TiaCorine, Flau’jae Johnson, Tanerélle, Lil Yachty and more.

For Lizzo and SZA, their headlining slots come in the midst of busy years for both artists. SZA is currently in the middle of the European leg of her SOS Tour in support of her acclaimed sophomore studio album, which spent a staggering 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Lizzo is fresh off winning her fourth Grammy for last year’s Hot 100 No. 1 single “About Damn Time,” and she is wrapping up her Special Tour next month (July 30). In addition to churning out some of the biggest hits of the young decade, Lizzo and SZA are also big supporters of one another. On Tuesday (June 13), the “Love Galore” singer came to Lizzo’s defense against fatphobic cyberbullies and trolls.

Founded by hip-hop legend Jay-Z in 2012, Made In America has been rocking Philly for a little over a decade, with only one year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s edition featured headlining performances from global reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny and “Earfquake” rapper Tyler, the Creator.

Check out the full lineup below: