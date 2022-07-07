Lizzo Reveals ‘Special’ Album Tracklist

Lizzo performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Lizzo proclaims that it’s “About Damn Time” on her disco-rific current single and on Wednesday night (July 6) she finally revealed exactly what time it is. The singer unwrapped the track list for her upcoming fourth album, Special, a 12-song collection that will drop on July 15.

Before even hearing it, the titles alone promise a smokin’ hot summer, including such provocative takes as “I Love You Bitch,” “Everybody’s Gay,” “Naked” and what will definitely be your next party anthem, “Birthday Girl.” The collection will also feature the songs “The Sign,” previously released single “Grrrls,” “2 Be Loved,” “Special,” “Break Up Twice,” “If You Love Me” and a seeming homage to one of her favorite bands, “Coldplay.”

The cover art features a contemplative black-and-white pic of the singer staring into the distance while rocking a shimmering silver headwrap. She also hyped the release in a cheeky video in which she twerked in a bikini on a pool lounge chair while wearing a pink and silver wrestling mask, before pulling out a vinyl copy of the album, which she executive produced.

The “Juice” jammer recently sang the unreleased “Special” during a Carpool Karaoke spin with James Corden in London — which also found her teaching the late night host some “About Damn Time” choreography. The TikTok-popular song recently climbed into the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Special is the follow-up to her breakthrough 2019 major label debut, Cuz I Love You. The North American Special Tour is slated to kick off on Sept. 23 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida and wrap up on Nov. 18 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

See the track list and cover art below.

THE OFFICIAL TRACKLIST FOR ‘SPECIAL’ -,OUT JULY 15TH WHICH SONG ARE YOU MOST EXCITED FOR?! PRE-ORDER NOWWWWWW https://t.co/SPJv0LtJNz pic.twitter.com/jeGDzaVFTd — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 6, 2022