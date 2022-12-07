Lizzo Delivers Epic ‘People’s Champion’ Speech at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

As the 2022 People’s Choice Awards reached its climax on Tuesday night (Dec. 6), Lizzo was named People’s Champion. With her acceptance speech, she proved just how deserving she is.

The Detroit singer and rapper snagged two trophies on the night, including song of the year for “About Damn Time,” which led the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks in July and August. But it was her People’s Champion honor, and her inclusive comments that followed, that are resonating on social channels and with those who caught it.

“Imma be honest, when I first heard about this award, I was on the fence about whether I should accept,” she comments. “Because, if I’m the people’s champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people. You know what I’m saying?”

Speaking without the benefit of notes, Lizzo remarked, “I’m here tonight, because to be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform. And ever since the beginning of my career I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices.”

So, tonight, she continues, “I am sharing this honor. Make some noise for the people, y’all. These are all activists and people that I think deserve the spotlight.”

And with that, Lizzo urged the audience to raise to roof as she introduced to the stage a collection of human rights advocates, freedom fighters, artists, walking inspirations, each of whom she identified.

In the moment, Lizzo blasted the “senseless and despicable gun violence that has become far too common,” and called for organizers and onlookers to give the activists “their flowers.”

Lizzo concludes: “Power will always be to the people. Thank you so much People’s Choice. Follow them, follow them and support them.”

During the show, Taylor Swift won three awards – the female artist of 2022, the music video of 2022 (“Anti-Hero”) and the album of 2022 (Midnights, which has topped the Billboard 200 in five of its first six weeks).

BTS and Selena Gomez were among the multiple honorees at the ceremony, presented at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Kenan Thompson hosted the show, which aired on NBC and E!

Watch Lizzo’s speech in full below.