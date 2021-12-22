See Lizzo Transform Into a Very Festive ‘Mrs. Grinch’ for Christmas

Lizzo is celebrating Christmas early and in style this year.

On Wednesday (Dec. 22), the Grammy winner showed off her stylish Mrs. Grinch costume in a series of posts she shared on Instagram.

“YOU’RE A BAD B—H… MRS. GRINCH,” she captioned the first snapshot. In it, Lizzo is adorned in full Christmas glam with matching candy-cane nails, a green wig and a mini Christmas tree headdress topped with festive ornaments. Instead of traditional green Grinch attire, Lizzo opted for dazzling red.

She captioned her second Mrs. Grinch post, an up-close and personal video, writing, “IMA REAL ONE… I DONT FW [f–k with] THEM.”

The hitmaker completed her holiday series with an additional photo set, which she captioned, “ALL WRAPPED UP IN DESIGNER.. BROKE N—AS I DONT GOT TIME 4—MRS. GRINCHHHHH.” Fellow star Kelly Rowland was among those to like the posts.

Last week, Lizzo was honored to be included on President Obama’s annual favorite music of the year list, which highlighted her collaborative hit song “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. She celebrated the recognition with an Instagram post encouraging artists to continue releasing good music. “I needed this right now,” she wrote before thanking Obama. “Listen ya’ll— there’s amazing music that isn’t viral, that isn’t charting, that don’t have a TikTok trend… My music touches people— don’t believe me, ask Obama. Artists don’t be discouraged— make the music YOU love and believe in and the rest will follow!”



“Rumors” debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in August.