Lizzo’s Marge Simpson Halloween Costume Was Frighteningly Hilarious

Citizens of Springfield watch out! Lizzo moved into town over the weekend with a killer Halloween costume that paid homage to the the cartoon town’s legendary matriarch: Marge Simpson. In what is destined to be an all-time classic get-up, the “Better in Color” singer covered her whole body in yellow makeup and slipped on Marge’s signature towering blue hair for a look that was hilariously terrifying.

“I AM HIM — HIMMY NEUTRON — MARGE HIMPSON,” the rapper captioned a series of pics in which she posed as Marge, complete with red heels and a matching strand of pearls accenting a shimmery green dress as she perfected a meme in which Simpson covered her face with her hands.

Lizzo also posted a shot of Marge krumping and a clip honoring the Animation Domination line-up in which Marge mines to a recording of another famous Sunday night cartoon mom: Family Guy‘s Lois Griffin yelling “Peter!” She explained the mash-up in the caption, which read, “The crossover episode y’all been waiting for.”

The rapper/flautist dug deeper on Friday night when she recreated the signature look of rapper Blueface’s girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. Wearing jean shorts and a white shirt, with a tooth blacked out and rocking door knocker earrings and a throat tattoo, Lizzo mimed along to Rock’s song, “Vibe” in one video and recreated Chrisean’s famous “I don’t know who to slap” moment in another.

According to TMZ, the latter get-up sparked some backlash given the frequently contentious, sometimes violent relationship between Blueface and Rock, which includes Chrisean getting detained and arrested in August after she was accused of punching the rapper in their latest public brawl and Blueface allegedly fighting Rock’s father a month later. Rock, however, appeared to appreciate the homage, which she retweeted over the weekend.

Check out pics of Lizzo as Marge Simpson and Rock below.