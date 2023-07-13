Here’s Who Lizzo Thinks Is the ‘Best Rapper Alive’

Lizzo just revealed on her private Twitter account who she thinks is the greatest living rapper. But don’t worry if you’re not one of the 2.3 million followers privy to her posts — Billboard‘s got you covered.

The “About Damn Time” musician tweeted Thursday (July 13) that Lil Wayne, in her opinion, is the “Best rapper alive,” re-tweeting a video of the New Orleans native performing at the 2023 ESPY Awards. Wayne — who also landed on Billboard‘s list of 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time — opened the ceremony Wednesday night (July 12), rapping his 2008 hit “A Milli” as a montage of sports clips played on a big screen behind him.

Lizzo’s followers agreed with her assessment, with several suggesting that the 35-year-old Houston-raised singer should collaborate with Lil Wayne. “Oooo we could really use a strong Houstonian / New Orleans moment from y’all,” replied one fan.

“When you get him on the next album >>>,” wrote another.

This isn’t the first time Lizzo, who keeps her Twitter account locked most of the time as a way of escaping hate messages from non-followers, has sung Weezy’s praises. While walking the 2023 Grammys red carpet in February — at which she took home the coveted record of the year prize — she shouted out “Lil Wayne” in response to a rapid-fire question from an interviewer on the sidelines asking her to name her “favorite rapper of all time.”

Speaking of Lizzo and awards shows, the Yitty founder just found out that her HBO Max special Lizzo: Live In Concert is Emmy-nominated this year. “SHE’S EMMY NOMINATED AGAIN!!!! 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 Thank you,” she shared on Twitter. She also won an Emmy last year for her competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Watch Lil Wayne’s ESPY performance below.