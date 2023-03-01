‘Du Hast’ Do-Over: Lizzo Performs Full Band Version of Rammstein Classic in Berlin

Lizzo can’t get enough of Rammstein. A week after doing a playful a cappella run through the chorus of the German band’s 1997 single “Du Hast” at a show in Hamburg, Germany, the flute-loving rapper was at it again in Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena on Tuesday night (Feb. 28), where she did a beefed-up version of the industrial metal anthem.

Backed by her full band and dancers, Lizzo sang the song’s hypnotic refrain before warning the audience, “you better sing that s–t!” As she stalked the stage in a lime green unitard, she asked the crowd, “Y’all ready to go f–king crazy?”

Whether or not, here she came, jumping in time to the song’s aggro guitars, taking off her baseball hat for some hair-whip headbanging and throwing in a heavy metal twerk for good measure. She posted video of the moment, repeating the German phrase she uttered at the end of the cover: “Ich liebe dich Berlin,” which translates into “I love you Berlin.”

The second “Hast” came during a week in which Lizzo also re-created Ariana DeBose’s viral opening number from the 2023 BAFTA Awards, complete with the West Side Story breakout star’s shoulder shimmy and impassioned delivery of the infamous line “Angela Bassett did the thing!” The European leg of Lizzo’s The Special Tour will continue through the middle of March, with stops in Milan, Paris, Dublin and London before she heads back to the U.S. for a second North American leg beginning April 21 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Check out Lizzo’s cover of “Du Hast” below.