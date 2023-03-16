Lizzo Has Her Beyonce Moment When Fan Does Flawless ‘About Damn Time’ Dance at London Show

Lizzo isn’t so far off from her pre-fame days that she can’t remember what it feels like to be a superfan memorizing her favorite singer’s choreo at home in the mirror and then busting it out at their show.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Which is why it was extra sweet that she posted a video on Thursday morning (March 16) chronicling the moment when megafan Shyanne Barnes executed the entire “About Damn Time” live routine during a show at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday.

“Rewind to the summer of 07, I learned the entire Beyoncé ‘get me bodied’ choreography… it literally saved me at a time I was dealing with depression & loss,” Lizzo wrote alongside the video of her shouting “are you ready to dance with us?” The star repeatedly made eye-contact with Barnes, who flawlessly matched the on-stage moves from the pit and then pointed to Barnes at the end of the song and said, “make some noise for this beautiful dancer.”

“Then I remember doing the ‘single ladies’ choreo at the Mrs Carter tour and she looked at me! It was a brief moment but absolutely world changing for me,” Lizzo added in the caption. So, in the great tradition of paying it forward, Lizzo made sure Barnes got her moment to shine. “Fast forward to last night when this young girl danced ‘About Damn Time’ (LIVE VERSION) with me & the big grrrls 🥹 what she doesn’t know is I cried backstage 🥹🥹🥹🥹 to know I mean to her what my favorite artist meant to me is so deeply touching. I LOVE YALL SO MUCH.”

Barnes definitely appreciated the shine as well, writing in comments, “Lizzo thank you SO MUCH ! I’m going to remember this forever , I love you and your music so so much ! you make me so happy ! I’ll see you again tonight!” In her Instagram Story, Barnes showed off her show-day outfit, a custom t-shirt with five images of the singer and a colorful sign that read, “I learnt the choreo if you need me 2 dance 4 you.”

The Story noted that the sign and shirt got Barnes pulled into the pit, followed by footage of her doing the dance with the caption, “core memory fr thank you so much I had the best time” and a clip of her absolutely losing her mind afterwards.

Check out the heartwarming clip below.