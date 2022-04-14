Lizzo’s New Music Is Here & It’s ‘About Damn Time’

Lizzo is back!

The star unveiled her highly-anticipated and fittingly titled new single, “About Damn Time,” on Thursday (April 14), via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records. The track is the introduction to her upcoming album, Special, set to release on July 15.

“Turn up the music, let’s celebrate/ I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be OK/ OK, all right, it’s about damn time,” the Grammy winner sings in the feel-good chorus, and in the accompanying video, she exits a “Stressed & Sexy” support group and trades her sweatsuit for the ultimate glam look. She gave her fans a little behind-the-scenes peek at the video through a live clip, that you can watch here.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The new single isn’t the only exciting news Lizzo has got up her sleeves this spring The singer-songwriter/flutist extraordinaire also just announced her shapewear brand Yitty, which carries sizes for “every damn body,” with a photo of the company’s name temporarily tattooed onto her backside.

Additionally, she’ll be doing a double gig on Saturday Night Live this weekend (April 16), taking on the role of both host and musical guest.

Special is the follow-up to Lizzo’s breakthrough 2019 album, Cuz I Love You. The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated September 7, 2019, and spent an impressive 127 weeks total on the chart.

Listen to “About Damn Time” below, and pre-order Special here.