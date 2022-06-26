Lizzo Rocks a Disco Ball Pantsuit, Brings ‘About Damn Time’ to Life at 2022 BET Awards

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” has been one of the biggest pop hits of the past few months, and the superstar brought her latest uptempo smash to the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26).

Kicking off the awards ceremony with an unbridled celebration at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Lizzo did it all: She rocked a disco-ball pantsuit, played her flute, showed off some flawless vocals, and participated in some top-notch choreography before the pyro came reigning down on her stage. She also took a moment to shout out Black music and its power during the showcase, which ended with a standing ovation from the just-arrived audience.

Lizzo has been nominated for five BET Awards over the course of her career, with one win to date, for best female R&B/pop artist in 2020. Since its release in April, “About Damn Time” has peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

For the second year in a row, Taraji P. Henson hosted the ceremony. Doja Cat was the top nominee with six, trailed by Drake and Ari Lennox, who earned four nominations each. Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to receive the lifetime achievement award, and will take the stage for a star-studded performance that will include Mary J. Blige, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Faith Evans, Jodeci and others.

Follow along as the victors are announced during the ceremony by checking out our 2022 BET Awards winners list, which is being updated live.