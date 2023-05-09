Lil Yachty Announces Dates For Fall 2023 Field Trip Global Tour

Lil Yachty announced the dates for his fall 2023 The Field Trip tour on Tuesday morning (May 9). The 39-date global tour is slated to kick off on Sept. 21 with a show at the Echostage in Washington, D.C. and make its way across North America with stops in New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Indianapolis, Nashville, San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver and Minneapolis before winding down on Nov. 5 at the Fillmore in Detroit.

The outing is then scheduled to hop overseas for a late 2023 European run that will kick off on Nov. 22 at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway, with dates in Copenhagen, Berlin, London, Paris, Brussels and Barcelona before wrapping things up on Dec. 17 with a gig at the Gasometer in Vienna, Austria.

The Live Nation-produced tour in support of Yachty’s psychedelic Let’s Start Here album will feature support from a variety of as-yet-unnamed fellow Quality Control acts. The artist presale will kick off at 10 a.m.local time on Tuesday in North America and at 1 p.m. BST in Europe. Additional presales will roll out through the rest of the week with the general onsale beginning on Friday (May 12); click here for more ticketing information.

Check out the dates for Yachty’s Field Trip Tour below.

Sept. 21 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

Sept. 22 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

Sept. 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Sept. 25 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Sept. 27 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sept. 29 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale

Oct. 1 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Oct. 2 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Oct. 4 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 8 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct. 9 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Oct. 11 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

Oct. 15 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 17 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Oct. 21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 22 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Oct. 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Oct. 27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct. 29 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 31 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Nov. 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

Nov. 4 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Nov. 5 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

European Dates

Nov. 22 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

Nov. 24 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryhuset

Nov. 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen

Nov. 27 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

Nov. 28 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

Nov. 30 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

Dec. 1 — London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena

Dec. 3 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Dec. 4 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

Dec. 6 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

Dec. 8 — Tilburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium013

Dec. 10 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

Dec. 12 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

Dec. 14 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

Dec. 16 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex 457

Dec. 17 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer