Lil Yachty Announces Dates For Fall 2023 Field Trip Global Tour

Lil Yachty announced the dates for his fall 2023 The Field Trip tour on Tuesday morning (May 9). The 39-date global tour is slated to kick off on Sept. 21 with a show at the Echostage in Washington, D.C. and make its way across North America with stops in New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Indianapolis, Nashville, San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver and Minneapolis before winding down on Nov. 5 at the Fillmore in Detroit.
The outing is then scheduled to hop overseas for a late 2023 European run that will kick off on Nov. 22 at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway, with dates in Copenhagen, Berlin, London, Paris, Brussels and Barcelona before wrapping things up on Dec. 17 with a gig at the Gasometer in Vienna, Austria.
The Live Nation-produced tour in support of Yachty’s psychedelic Let’s Start Here album will feature support from a variety of as-yet-unnamed fellow Quality Control acts. The artist presale will kick off at 10 a.m.local time on Tuesday in North America and at 1 p.m. BST in Europe. Additional presales will roll out through the rest of the week with the general onsale beginning on Friday (May 12); click here for more ticketing information.
Check out the dates for Yachty’s Field Trip Tour below.
Sept. 21 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
Sept. 22 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
Sept. 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Sept. 25 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Sept. 27 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sept. 29 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale
Oct. 1 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
Oct. 2 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Oct. 4 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 8 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct. 9 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Oct. 11 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
Oct. 15 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
Oct. 17 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Oct. 21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 22 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Oct. 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Oct. 27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct. 29 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 31 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Nov. 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
Nov. 4 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Nov. 5 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
European Dates
Nov. 22 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
Nov. 24 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryhuset
Nov. 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen
Nov. 27 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
Nov. 28 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
Nov. 30 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
Dec. 1 — London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena
Dec. 3 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
Dec. 4 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
Dec. 6 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
Dec. 8 — Tilburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium013
Dec. 10 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
Dec. 12 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
Dec. 14 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
Dec. 16 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex 457
Dec. 17 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer