Lil Wayne Pens New Theme Song ‘Good Morning’ for Skip Bayless’ Sports Show ‘Undisputed’

The rapper will also serve as a special guest every Friday for the Fox Sports 1 program.

Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne photographed on July 9, 2023 at Quixote Studios in Los Angeles. Ramona Rosales

As sports journalist Skip Bayless assembled his new all-star cast for his revamped Undisputed show — which premiered on Fox Sports 1 on Monday (Aug. 28) — he called on his friend Lil Wayne to complete the comeback with a new theme song. 

Titled “Good Morning,” Wayne — who was the cover star of Billboard‘s Hip-Hop 50 issue — barrels his way through the track with vigor, spewing a bevy of sports metaphors. “If you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t poppin, I ain’t tryin to hate/ Let’s have a Jordan and Lebron debate, I got time of day/ Drippin’ on the chain, my diamonds say what they gotta say/ If you think it’s a game, I commentate, I ain’t got to play.”

Along with debuting the show’s new theme song, Wayne will serve as a guest analyst every Friday alongside Bayless. 

“I try to make everything I do better than the last thing I did,” Wayne said during Monday’s episode. “Just to impress you just because I know how much you love ‘No Mercy.’ Just to capitalize on what you’ve done. It’s not complicated. It’s not hard. I love the challenge of it anyway. I attacked it like an SAT exam — like, if I don’t pass this, I can’t get in.”

Earlier this month, Bayless showered Wayne with praise about his sports knowledge while filming his podcast The Skip Bayless Show. “Brother Wayne is as into our relaunch as I am,” Skip said. “He is the heart and soul into the relaunch and by the way, bigger picture, Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to doing a segment with me live. He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule, but he is going to join me every Friday for a segment.”

Bayless’s new lineup will include former ESPN analysts Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin, along with Seattle’s great Richard Sherman, who will be his co-host.  

Listen to “Good Morning” below.

