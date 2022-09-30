Lil Wayne Honored With Exhibit at National Museum of African American Music

The National Museum of African American Music unveiled a new exhibit in honor of Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne. The rapper, who just celebrated his 40th birthday on Sept. 27, thanked the NMAAM in a statement.

Explore Explore Lil Wayne See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I’m very grateful to work with NMAAM and show students how Hip-Hop has been so influential on the culture,” said Lil Wayne. “Shout out to NMAAM for all the birthday love.”

Fans who make it to the exhibit, open until Dec. 27, will be able to view Wayne’s 2009 Grammy for rap album of the year (for Tha Carter III), his clothing, a CD of his Tha Block Is Hot studio album, a handwritten letter written during his time at Rikers prison and more items.

The museum, based in Nashville, will also feature livestreamed lectures from Vanderbilt professors of African American and Diaspora Studies, Dr. Gillum Sharpley and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson.

Visitors will have access to an interactive rap studio where they will be able to record themselves singing the rapper’s iconic lyrics. They will also be greeted by a recorded virtual speech given by the musician.

President and CEO of NMAAM H. Beecher Hicks III noted in the release, “We are thrilled to honor and feature Lil Wayne and start our relationship with such a generous donation. On the heels of Mr. Carter expressing his interest in partnering with us, we found out that 10 years ago, he became the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100 with 109 songs.”