Lil Wayne Fires Back at Mark Cuban Amid NBA Drama: ‘I Will P— in Ya Fkn Mouth’

Lil Wayne and Mark Cuban have traded insults like the NBA trades players amid the Western Conference semifinal face-off between the Phoenix Suns and Cuban-owned Dallas Mavericks.

As the two basketball teams duked it out in a seven-game series (which the Mavericks ultimately won 4-3), decade-old tensions arose on Twitter when Lil Wayne — who is longtime friends with Suns point guard Chris Paul — tweeted that Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić is “a ho” during Game 4 on May 8.

More than a week later, Cuban fired back with an insult to Lil Wayne using the Grammy-winner’s own song lyric from the 2018 bop “Uproar.” “It’s a s–t show, put you front row’ #MFFL,” the mogul tweeted on Monday (May 16) with a photo of the hip-hop hitmaker sitting court-side.

Lil Wayne didn’t take much time to hit back at Cuban, tweeting a since-deleted comeback the following day,” Mark Cuban don’t make me get u [sic] smacked boy U [sic] playin w me?? I will p— in ya fkn mouth ho.”

Though the two’s feud may seem new to many, according to Fox Sports 1 commentator and Undisputed host Skip Bayless, the drama dates back to circa 2011.

Per Bayless, Cuban and Lil Wayne were friends when Tunechi lived in Miami and was an avid Heats fan. He allegedly attended an afterparty with Cuban, where then Miami Heat teammates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade ultimately weren’t too thrilled to see the rapper. Bayless says the party encounter led to Lil Wayne temporarily being banned from attending Miami Heat games.

See a timeline of ex-friends Lil Wayne and Mark Cuban’s beef as told by Bayless below: