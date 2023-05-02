×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lil Wayne Visits World Series Champion Astros Ahead of Houston Concert

"It seemed like they're a pretty big fan and I'm a fan as well, so it was all good," Weezy says of the visit.

Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne performs onstage during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne visited the World Series champion Houston Astros on Tuesday night (May 2) before their game against the San Francisco Giants.

The Louisiana-born rapper was in town for a show later Tuesday, but stopped by the ballpark to hang with the Astros before taking the stage.

Related

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Reaffirms Living Legend Status With Apollo Theater NYC Show

“It meant the world,” Lil Wayne said. “They showed me way too much love and it seemed like they’re a pretty big fan and I’m a fan as well so it was all good.”

He was thrilled to meet Astros manager Dusty Baker and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who now works as a special adviser to Houston owner Jim Crane.

“I just pulled both of them to the side and had a long speech, a long talk with Mr. October and Dusty,” he said. “It was awesome.”

He also came away with a jersey signed by several players that he said he planned to hang on his wall. He was asked where the experience stacked up in his life.

“I don’t rank them, but this is pretty up there,” he said.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad