Lil Wayne Wishes 150 New Orleans Kids ‘A Very Weezy Christmas’ With Gift of Sports Equipment

Tunechi invited children out for a special day at Dave & Buster's, which included a visit from Santa himself.

Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Kaitlyn Morris

Lil Wayne is in the mood to spread Christmas cheer.

On Sunday, the “A Milli” rapper teamed up with Young Money Entertainment president Mack Maine and invited 150 children from their New Orleans hometown for some fun at Dave & Buster’s for “A Very Weezy Christmas,” which included a special visit from Santa and gifts from Wilson Sporting Goods for the lucky children in attendance.

The rapper shared a series of photos to Instagram from the wholesome outing, which features several of the kids happily posing alongside Santa and showing off their gifts. “This Christmas @mackmaine4president & I wanted to give some future hall of famers the gift of game w/ the help of @Wilson,” Wayne wrote. “Making sure they received the necessary resources so they could enjoy all the benefits of being a top tier athlete was very important to us! #HappyHolidays #WeezyChristmas.”

“Whether it’s learning about sportsmanship, teamwork, or just using the field as a way to escape everyday stresses, we wanted to make sure these kids get to experience impactful moments,” Wayne added in a press release.

Holidays aside, Lil Wayne achieved a major achievement just before the end of the year: His 2008 hit “Lollipop,” which appeared on Tha Carter III and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks, just achieved diamond status. The hip-hop hitmaker shared a video of him opening up his special plaque to commemorate the milestone and told his fand and followers via instagram that he “appreciate[s] every single one of you.”

See photos from Lil Wayne’s Christmas surprise here.

