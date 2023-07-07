Lil Uzi Vert Announces Pink Tape Tour: Here Are the Dates

After unleashing his 26-track album Pink Tape on June 30, Lil Uzi Vert’s foot remains on the gas as they announce their first headlining trek in five years with the Pink Tape Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the Pink Tape Tour will kick off Oct. 21 in Minneapolis at The Armory, and will travel through cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Brooklyn. The 17-date tour will end on Nov. 22 in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center.

Uzi’s third album, Pink Tape, includes their Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit “Just Wanna Rock,” which they performed at the BET Awards in June. Along with performing their Jersey Club anthem, Uzi also dished out their album standout, “Spin Again.” Pink Tape features notable rap stars including Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott and Don Toliver. The rock-laden project also has prominent samples: Uzi reimagines WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance music for their song “Nakamura” while revisiting System of the Down’s “Chop Suey.” Pink Tape could become the first hip-hop album to score a No. 1 entry on the Billboard 200 in 2023 as it duels with Morgan Wallen’s long-standing No. 1 effort One Thing at a Time.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday at 2 p.m. local time at ticketmaster.com. Check out the tour dates for the Pink Tape Tour below.

LIL UZI VERT 2023 TOUR DATES: