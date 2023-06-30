Lil Uzi Vert Returns With 26-Track Album ‘Pink Tape’ Feat. Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj & More

After a three-year hiatus, Lil Uzi Vert returned to the rap scene on Friday (Jun. 30) with his new album, Pink Tape.

The 26-track project is a colossal lift from the “XO TOUR Llif3” superstar, who receives a fistful of assists from his contemporaries such as Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and more. Uzi even stretches his arms into the rock world and lands a collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon on “Werewolf.”

For fans of Uzi’s latest hit, “Just Wanna Rock,” it appears on the album. The Jersey Club anthem gained momentum earlier this year and cracked the top 10 on the Hot 100 last February.

Earlier this week, Uzi unveiled the trailer and artwork for this third album. The artwork is semi-patriotic as Uzi stands before a U.S. flag draped in pink versus the traditional red, white, and blue. Uzi’s signature spiked hair also appears as they don a jacket matching the flag.

As for the trailer, it’s an animated clip helmed by Gibson Hazard. He also held an album listening party inside New York City’s Irving Plaza, which was prom-themed and included guests such as Lil Baby and JT from City Girls.

Pink Tape is the follow-up to their 2020 album Eternal Atake, with which they dodged the sophomore slump by netting their second Billboard 200 No. 1 album. The celebrated project sold 288,000 copies in its opening week and had three songs debut in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10, led by “Baby Pluto” at No. 6.

Stream Pink Tape below.