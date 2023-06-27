Lil Uzi Vert’s New Album ‘The Pink Tape’ Is Dropping Soon: Watch the Trailer

Lil Uzi Vert‘s long-awaited album The Pink Tape is coming sooner than you think. On Monday (June 26), the Generation Now artist announced that his third album would arrive this Friday (June 30), after unveiling the artwork and trailer.

The artwork is semi-patriotic as Uzi stands before a U.S. flag draped in pink versus the traditional red, white, and blue. Uzi’s signature spiked hair also appears as he dons a jacket matching the flag. As for the trailer, it’s an animated clip helmed by Gibson Hazard.

The amine-style visual finds Uzi in combat with a demon creature who initially bests him in their contentious showdown. The creature rips off Uzi’s pink diamond from his forehead and steals his powers. Upon having his diamond pulled out, Uzi reverts to human form, and is transported to a mysterious world. Seeking vengeance, Uzi races to retrieve the diamond and ends up in more action-packed battles. Proving to be the ultimate samurai, Uzi wins his early bouts before entering a rematch with the demon creature for his diamond. This time, Uzi is sharper and evades any attacks issued against him and retrieves his prized possession.

The Pink Tape is the follow-up to his 2020 album Eternal Atake, with wich he dodged the sophomore slump when he netted his second Billboard 200 No. 1 album with EA. The celebrated project sold 288,000 copies in its opening week, and had three songs debut in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10, led by “Baby Pluto” at No. 6.

Check out Uzi’s trailer and artwork for The Pink Tape below.