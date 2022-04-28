Lil Nas X Wants The Wiggles to Co-Headline His Tour, They’re ‘Ready to Wiggle’

Lil Nas X has already tapped some heady collaborators in his young career. Think Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, Miley Cyrus and her dad, Billie Ray.

The “Old Town Road” rapper has another music-making crossover in mind that’s sure to get the house wiggling.

With North America dates just announced for his forthcoming Long Live Montero tour, the Georgia native used the platform of his Twitter account to get the attention of the Wiggles.

“Trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. i will keep you guys updated,” he tweeted.

trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. i will keep you guys updated. — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 27, 2022

We didn’t have to wait long. Roughly three hours later, the Wiggles responded.

“We’re ready to wiggle with you!,” the Aussie kids’ entertainers wrote on Twitter, punctuating the message with four colored hearts, each representing a Wiggle.

We’re ready to wiggle with you! 💛💜💙❤️ — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) April 27, 2022

Founding member Anthony Field (“Blue” Wiggle) also chimed in. “The Big Red Car is packed and ready mate! Let’s Wiggle!”

The Big Red Car is packed and ready mate! Let’s Wiggle! — Anthony Field (@Anthony_Wiggle) April 27, 2022

Stranger things have happened. Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker recently teamed up with the Wiggles on stage for to perform “Elephant,” their joint triple j Hottest 100-topping number from the album ReWiggled.

And some years ago, now-retired NBA great Shaquille O’Neal joined the band on stage for an all-star performance of “Hot Potato.”

OG Wiggle Flashback! Legendary Shaquille O'Neal! He even came up on stage with us and played Hot Potato! @SHAQ pic.twitter.com/VQXfuqtFwv — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) October 10, 2020

The Wiggles are hotter than a hot potato right now.

In recent months, the four-piece topped Australia’s Hottest 100 countdown for the first time, then scored their first leader on the ARIA Albums Chart with ReWiggled.

Next month, they’ll collect the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the 2022 APRA Awards, one of the greatest distinctions in Australia’s music industry.

Lil Nas X’s first-ever headlining tour will kick off at The Fillmore in Detroit on Sept. 6, before heading to Europe for a seven-date run, ending on Nov. 17 in Barcelona.

Last September, the artist landed 11 songs, all from his debut LP Montero, on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Three of those impacted the Top 10. He’s also led the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Old Town Road,” which ruled for a record-breaking 19-weeks.