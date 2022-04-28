×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Lil Nas X Wants The Wiggles to Co-Headline His Tour, They’re ‘Ready to Wiggle’

"The Big Red Car is packed and ready mate! Let's Wiggle," says "Blue" Wiggle Anthony Field.

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Charlotte Rutherford

Lil Nas X has already tapped some heady collaborators in his young career. Think Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, Miley Cyrus and her dad, Billie Ray.

The “Old Town Road” rapper has another music-making crossover in mind that’s sure to get the house wiggling.

With North America dates just announced for his forthcoming Long Live Montero tour, the Georgia native used the platform of his Twitter account to get the attention of the Wiggles.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Doja Cat

Elton John

Jack Harlow

See latest videos, charts and news

“Trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. i will keep you guys updated,” he tweeted.

Related

Lizzo

Lizzo Celebrates Her Birthday by Bursting Out of a Giant Cake: Watch

We didn’t have to wait long. Roughly three hours later, the Wiggles responded.

“We’re ready to wiggle with you!,” the Aussie kids’ entertainers wrote on Twitter, punctuating the message with four colored hearts, each representing a Wiggle.

Founding member Anthony Field (“Blue” Wiggle) also chimed in. “The Big Red Car is packed and ready mate! Let’s Wiggle!”

Stranger things have happened. Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker recently teamed up with the Wiggles on stage for to perform “Elephant,” their joint triple j Hottest 100-topping number from the album ReWiggled.

And some years ago, now-retired NBA great Shaquille O’Neal joined the band on stage for an all-star performance of “Hot Potato.”

The Wiggles are hotter than a hot potato right now.

In recent months, the four-piece topped Australia’s Hottest 100 countdown for the first time, then scored their first leader on the ARIA Albums Chart with ReWiggled.

Next month, they’ll collect the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the 2022 APRA Awards, one of the greatest distinctions in Australia’s music industry.

Lil Nas X’s first-ever headlining tour will kick off at The Fillmore in Detroit on Sept. 6, before heading to Europe for a seven-date run, ending on Nov. 17 in Barcelona.

Last September, the artist landed 11 songs, all from his debut LP Montero, on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Three of those impacted the Top 10. He’s also led the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Old Town Road,” which ruled for a record-breaking 19-weeks.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad