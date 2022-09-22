Lil Nas X Proclaims His ‘Legend’ Status With New Single ‘Star Walkin’: Stream It Now

Many would argue that Lil Nas X was already a legend in his own right — but with his latest release, the star makes his legendary status literal.

On Thursday (Sept. 22), Lil Nas X released his new single “Star Walkin’,” a collaboration with Riot Games’ multiplayer online battle arena game League of Legends. Set as the official anthem for the game’s 2022 World Championship, “Star Walkin'” sees Lil Nas once again flexing on his detractors, letting them know that even when he’s down, he’s not out. After all, “why worship legends when you know that you can join ’em?” he sings.

For the music video, the singer took a page from the game’s book to create an anime-inspired visual. Showing a series of characters on their way to attend the LoL championship in San Francisco, the clip boasts giant mechs, magic powers, intense battles and much more, all set to the tune of Lil Nas’s catchy new track.

Lil Nas X spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the new song, how getting to emphasize a “drill” aesthetic felt “fun,” and about getting to give a subsection of his fanbase something they’ve been waiting for. “I’m not really much of a gamer anymore. I haven’t been since a teenager,” he said. “But for whatever reason, I have a huge gamer fan base, and this is sick for them. Go, them.”

Billboard got the chance to catch up with Lil Nas X on Wednesday (Sept. 21) just before his show at Radio City Music Hall. The star talked about what he does to calm his nerves before a show, while also making an off-hand joke about Harry Styles’ “As It Was” earning a 14th week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, slowly creeping up on his record setting run of 17 weeks at the summit with “Old Town Road.” “Could you guys make sure that Harry Styles stops soon?” he joked. “It’s getting dangerously close.”

Check out the fantastical music video for Lil Nas X’s “Star Walkin’,” as well as his pre-show interview with Billboard below: