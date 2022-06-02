Lil Nas X ‘Screaming’ About Phony Anti-Pride Month Post: ‘This Is Something I Would Actually Say’

Lil Nas X can take a joke. The “Industry Baby” rapper proved it on Thursday (June 2) when he wrote, “I’m screaming because this is something I would actually say,” in response to a post pointing out that a hacker had written an anti-Pride Month message on what appeared to be Nas’ Facebook page.

Explore Explore Lil Nas X See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The offending message read, “Ou and F–K PRIDE MONTH, I faked being gay b—h ty for the $.” It’s the latest provocation from Nas, who has made a habit of having fun during Pride Month, including posting a series of pics earlier Thursday morning in which he modeled a shirt that read: “White, Straight, Conservative, Male. Are You Triggered?”

Fans quickly pointed out that provocateur Lil Nas has joked about Pride Month before, as well as making cracks about going back into the closet, including on April Fool’s Day of this year, when he tweeted, “can’t believe i lost all my grammys. i am now no longer gay!” and the year before.

Earlier this week, though, he “came out” for one more time, tweeting on Tuesday, “I’ve decided to come out as beautiful. I know this is surprising to a lot of you but I’ve been suffering with this condition for a very long time & im finally ready to step forward and own it.”

Nas kicked off Pride Month on Wednesday by teasing an upcoming collab with M&M’s candy, which Mars Wrigley senior brand director Allison Miazga-Bedrick promised would showcase M&M’s commitment to “inspiring moments of connection and fun by encouraging a deeper sense of belonging.”

See Lil Nas’ posts below.

i’m screaming because this is something i would actually say https://t.co/NStQYBziTb — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 2, 2022