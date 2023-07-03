Lil Nas X Reacted Exactly as You’d Expect When Someone Tossed a Sex Toy on Stage

First things first: the recent trend of fans tossing objects on stage at artists is not cool. That said, Lil Nas X had a positively sub-zero, chilled-out response when someone tossed a sex toy on stage during his headlining set at Lollapalooza Stockholm on Saturday night.

In fan video of the incident, Lil Nas is making his way through a performance of “Down Souf Hoes,” blissfully shaking his hips and moving across the stage in an outfit consisting of furry knee-high blue boots and a matching loincloth adorned with a bull skull at his waist. All of a sudden, something comes flying at him from the audience, nearly hitting the rapper in the knee.

He smiles, walks over to the projectile and picks it up as the music cuts out and he asks, “who threw they p—y on stage?” The object in question appeared to be an anatomical model of the female anatomy, and in keeping with Nas’ whip-fast sense of humor as of Monday morning (July 3) the rapper’s Twitter handle was changed to “p—y.”

While Lil Nas handled the situation with humor, the recent rash of performers being hit with objects during concerts has raised some alarms about artist security on stage. Just last week, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a projectile during a show in Boise, Idaho, which resulted in the singer leaving the stage for a bit to regroup.

“Can we talk about what just happened? All I care about is keeping everyone safe, so if you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know,” she said upon her return. “There’s security everywhere tonight. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling or anything, just always flag it. Don’t throw things, you know! I just always want shows of mine — every show, for every artist — but I’m in control of this one. I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. … Can you help me do that tonight?”

That incident came after Bebe Rexha was struck in the face by a fans’ tossed phone during a June 18 show in New York that required her to got to the hospital to treat her badly bruised eye. A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and harassment. In another recent incident, a man stormed the stage and slapped Ava Max during a concert in Los Angeles.

See a video of the incident below.