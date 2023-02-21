Lil Nas X Says ‘Montero’ Follow-Up Could Drop This Summer: ‘I Have to Go Bigger Than Before!’

If Lil Nas X has his way you could have the follow-up to 2021’s Montero by this summer. The “Industry Baby” rapper did a surprise Twitter Q&A with fans on Monday (Feb. 20) in which he answered a series of questions about his second studio album, including when he hopes to drop it.

“Most likely summer,” Lil Nas said about his timetable for the as-yet-untitled collection. He was cagier, however, when there was a question about whether the next collection will have any big features, responding, “ooooooh.” Montero had a number of major features, including tracks with Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow and Doja Cat.

As for how many songs it might contain, the MC said he wasn’t sure yet. “idk i love so many songs plus i’m still in the studio making music so it’s gone be hard to pick,” he wrote.

There was some good news too if you are all about the upbeat bangers. When a different fan requested that Lil Nas make another sad song,” the rapper said, fortunately, he’s not in that head space at the moment. “I didn’t make many of those I been too happy lately,” he responded.

Expressing the feelings of many of his followers, when one commented, “take your time but also hurry the hell up,” Lil Nas had the perfect response, writing, “it’s mostly planning now. i could easily just release music but i have to build moments around this s–t. i have to go bigger than before!” And while he hasn’t officially teased any music from the next collection yet, the rapper hinted that the leaked track with Saucy Santana, “Down Souf Hoes,” is slated to be included on the album.

At press time a spokesperson for Lil Nas X could not be reached for additional information on his next album.

Check out Nas’ tweets below.

