Lil Nas X Lip Syncs to Emotional Banger He’ll ‘Never Release’

Lil Nas X has been diligently working on the the follow-up to his 2021 full-length debut Montero and over the weekend he dropped a minute-long preview of an urgent new track that, unfortunately, may not appear on the as-yet-untitled collection.

“Yet another snippet I’ll never release,” Lil Nas captioned the first listen of the untitled tune. The track opens with angelic keyboards as Nas X raps, “I’ve gotta be kidding myself, if I’m never gonna fly what are all of these hard nights for,” he appears to rhyme in the video, in which the MC lip syncs along to the track from behind a studio console.

“I can’t keep killing myself/ Let the melodies fly/ Cuz one of these nights [unintelligible]/ Oh we all need a break sometimes, break sometimes,” he continues before the breakbeat kicks in and he starts dancing and rapping about smashing on the floor and hooking up with his “cousin on his mother’s side.”

Last week, Lil Nas took aim at the 2022 BET Awards after he was not nominated for this year’s event, claiming that the snub was a result of alleged homophobia. “BET is homophobic like you’re being dense if you don’t think it’s cause Lil Nas X is gay. No way Industry Baby wasn’t even nominated for Best Collaboration. That song was huge last year,” he tweeted.

BET denied the allegation and in a statement said, “We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a best new artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice: He performed ‘Old Town Road’ with Billy Ray Cyrus at BET Awards 2019 and his BET Awards 2021 performance was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET.”

That didn’t do it for Lil Nas, who doubled-down later in the week by releasing a video snippet of a song in which he sits shirtless in his car as he lip-syncs along to the track. “F— BET, f— BET/ F— BET, f— BET/ Lick it on up, slurp it/ Make it sloppy, ok, ok, ok, ok/ Look at how I top sh–/ I just put like three up in the top 10/ And I don’t need nobody/ I just need these ccs on my body/ Everything I do be tryna run, go make a profit/ Read about it,” he rap-sings on the record.

Back in April, he teased that his next album will be a “turn up” collection that will be dedicated to the ladies. “Something fun, something for the summertime, something for the girls to get ready and party to,” he responded in a quote tweet to a fan’s comment.

Listen to a bit of the new Lil nas track below.