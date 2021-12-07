Lil Nas X Takes a Tumble to Avoid Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction

It was just not Lil Nas X‘s day on Sunday (Dec. 5) when he took the stage to headline a Florida music festival.

While performing at the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, the “Industry Baby” singer fell backwards while trying to avoid a wardrobe malfunction in a metallic pink gladiator skirt. Thankfully, he managed to quickly recover, popping back up on his feet while simultaneously adjusting his askew bottom.

“Swipe to see me being the king of bussin my ass on stage,” he captioned a carousel of images and videos on Instagram capturing the moment. “The universe was determined to embarrass me yesterday lmao,” he insisted.

Fans also poked good-natured fun at the mishap, with one account dusting off an old tweet of the artist’s that read “Stop asking me why I’m wearing a skirt, i will never trust pants again” and captioning it, “Top 10 tweets that aged horribly.”

Two days prior, Lil Nas X also headlined HeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2021 in L.A. alongside BTS, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat and Black Eyed Peas. Thankfully during that performance he managed to stay upright without a single wardrobe issue.

Meanwhile, he’s currently up for five Grammy nominations at next month’s ceremony, including album of the year (for his debut LP Montero), song of the year and record of the year (both for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”), as well as best melodic rap performance (for “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow) and best music video.

