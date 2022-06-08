Lil Nas X Continues to Call Out BET, Replying to Tweet Accusing Network of Being ‘Homophobic’

Lil Nas X is continuing to take aim at BET after the he was not nominated for the upcoming 2022 BET Awards.

The “Old Town Road” star took to Twitter on Wednesday (June 8) to reply to a fan tweet that reads, “BET is homophobic like you’re being dense if you don’t think it’s cause Lil Nas X is gay. No way Industry Baby wasn’t even nominated for Best Collaboration. That song was huge last year.”

“Funny thing is industry baby was the biggest song me & jack released last year in the eligibility period but only one of us got a nomination,” Lil Nas X replied. His “Industry Baby” collaborator Jack Harlow is nominated in the best male hip-hop artist category for this year’s ceremony.

funny thing is industry baby was the biggest song me & jack released last year in the eligibility period but only one of us got a nomination https://t.co/3DUkngGnXN — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 8, 2022

Lil Nas X’s continued remarks against BET come one day after the network issued a statement in response to his original tweet expressing his displeasure about not being included in the June 1 nominations announcement. “We love Lil Nas X,” the statement read. “He was nominated for a best new artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice: He performed ‘Old Town Road’ with Billy Ray Cyrus at BET Awards 2019 and his BET Awards 2021 performance was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET.”

“Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s voting academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts,” the statement continued. “No one from BET serves as a member of the voting academy. At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.”

“thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again,” he wrote in his first since-deleted tweet, adding a sarcastic “black excellence!”

Lil Nas also spoke at the time about how it feels like he’s fighting an uphill battle most of the time, even with the success he’s already achieved. “doesn’t even have to be me nominated,” he wrote. “i just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible.”