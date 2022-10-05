Lil’ Kim Calls Cardi B ‘The Love of My Life’

Cardi B might be on unfriendly terms with JT of City Girls and Akbar V, but she has at least one major rap heavyweight on her side. In a clip from a new episode of BET’s Rap City shared on Tuesday, Lil’ Kim revealed that she has very tight relationship with Cardi and is so close to the 29-year-old Grammy winner that she considers her a little sister.

Speaking with the show’s host, Big Tigger, the “Crush on You” rapper said, “Cardi is like the love of my life, y’all don’t even know. We talk a lot. People have no idea. … She’s my little sister but she’s really my big little sister. It’s facts.”

Lil’ Kim’s new comments are far from the first time she’s ever boosted up the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. In 2018, Entertainment Tonight caught up with rap icon to share her opinion on female rappers, specifically Cardi and Nicki Minaj. “You know, Cardi is my girl! I don’t know the other one,” Kim said, slighting the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper. “But Cardi is my girl and so I’m so excited for my girl Cardi. I can’t wait for her to have the baby. I love you, Cardi!”

The supportive words from Lil’ Kim come on the heels of Cardi getting into heated Twitter spats with Akbar V and JT of the City Girls. Minaj later chimed in on the latter drama by posting a clip of JT rapping her verse on “Super Freaky Girl.” Minaj later changed her profile picture on Twitter to a photo of JT, and Cardi responded by changing hers to one of Remy Ma, who has a history of feuding with Minaj.

Watch Lil’ Kim compliment Cardi B below.