YSL Rapper Lil Keed Cause of Death Revealed

The 24-year-old's death has been linked to the rare condition of eosinophilia.

Lil Keed
Lil Keed backstage during V-103 V-Jam at The Loft at Center Stage on October 06, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/GI

Following his death in May at age 24, YSL rapper Lil Keed’s cause of death was revealed to have stemmed from eosinophilia, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Eosinophilia is a rare condition in which the number of eosinophils — a type of white blood cell — is greatly increased, according to cancer.gov. TMZ reported that Lil Keed complained to friends about stomach pains in the days preceding his death. He was eventually hospitalized one evening due to the severe pain, with reports that his liver and kidney began to fail, suffering a seizure on his way to the hospital. Hours later, the budding rapper died.

“He had been sick in bed for 4 days with complaints of stomach and back pains,” the coroner’s report reads, per People. “His brother noted that the decedent’s eyes were jaundiced and drove him to the hospital in a private vehicle.”

The Atlanta-born rapper was one of seven children and brother to fellow rapper LilGotit, who took to Instagram following Keed’s death in the spring. “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy,” Gotit wrote in a post alongside a photo of the siblings.

Keed’s family has yet to comment publicly on the reported cause of death.

Keed signed to Young Thug’s YSL, an imprint of 300 Entertainment, in 2018. The rapper released two projects on the label, including his song “Nameless,” which peaked at No. 42 on Billboard‘s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. Keed’s critically acclaimed 2019 debut album Long Live Mexico peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard 200. He was also featured on Young Thug’s Slime Language 2 album, which topped the Billboard 200 in 2021.

May 2022 was a tragic month for the YSL crew, with the arrests of Young Thug and rapper Gunna coming just days before Keed’s death. Keed himself was not among those named in the indictment.

