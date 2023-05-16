Lil Durk Announces Sorry for the Drought Tour With Kodak Black & NLE Choppa

After doling out his triumphant anthem “All My Life” with J. Cole last week, Lil Durk is not only marching toward the release date for his upcoming album Almost Healed, but now, a 27-city tour.

Titled Sorry for the Drought Tour, Lil Durk will embark on his trek beginning July 28 in Tampa. Durk’s three-month run will include performances in arenas and amphitheaters, notably in Los Angeles, Brooklyn and the rapper’s hometown of Chicago. Joining Durk on his tour will be Kodak Black, NLE Choppa and New York City rising star DD Osama. Produced by Live Nation, tickets for the tour will be available beginning Wednesday (May 17). General onsale will start Thursday (May 18) at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com and Almost-Healed.com.

The Sorry for the Drought Tour comes after Durk’s successful The 7220 Tour last year. In 2022, Durk notched his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 7220. The platinum effort garnered Billboard Hot 100 singles, including “What Happened to Virgil” featuring Gunna, and “Broadway Girls” with Morgan Wallen.

In an interview with Billboard in April about launching the Durk Banks Scholarship, the artist also explained why he faced no pressure crafting his forthcoming album. “There ain’t no pressure,” he said. “The talent and the growth always been there. It just the things around it making it more bigger, like doing the scholarships, being more in tune with the foundation, sitting down with the mayor, and really giving back. That’s the part I was lacking on. I already had the music, now executing the plan is gonna make everything big. The biggest album ever.”

Durk’s upcoming album, Almost Healed, drops on May 26. Check out the tour dates for his Sorry for The Drought Tour below:

Fri Jul 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Sat Jul 29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre ^&

Sun Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Thu Aug 03 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri Aug 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ^

Sat Aug 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Aug 06 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Aug 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Aug 09 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

Fri Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Aug 15 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Aug 16 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Mon Aug 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Aug 22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Aug 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Aug 25 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 26 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^&

Tue Aug 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Aug 30 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater

Fri Sep 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sat Sep 02 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^&

Wed Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu Sep 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

^Without support from Kodak Black

&Without support from NLE Choppa