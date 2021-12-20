Lil Durk Proposes to India Royale Onstage at Hometown Chicago Concert: Watch

Lil Durk is officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend India Royale.

On Saturday, during his performance for radio station WGCI’s Big Jam Concert at the United Center in the pair’s Chicago hometown, the hitmaker (nee Durk Derrick Banks) caught the audience by surprise when he unexpectedly proposed to Royale onstage.

Durk was on bended knee when he asked Royale, “Do you wanna be my wife?” The enthusiastic crowd burst into applause in celebration of the special moment before Royale said yes. The rap star shared a video of his proposal on Instagram.

The two reportedly started dating in 2017. They became parents to daughter Willow Banks soon after in November 2018.

The heartwarming marriage proposal culminates an incredible year for Lil Durk, who appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart eight times in 2021. His collaborative hit album The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Baby also earned a spot on Billboard‘s annual 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums list. Also exciting for Lil Durk: His jam “Hellcats & Trackhawks” scored his first-ever solo appearance on the Hot 100.

His sixth studio album, The Voice, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in January.

Lil Durk appears on Ye’s album Donda, which could win the Grammy award for album of the year at next month’s broadcast.

See the proposal below: