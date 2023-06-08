Lil Durk Wants to Make an Album With Morgan Wallen

Lil Durk is already thinking about creating new music after recently releasing his album Almost Healed last month. Not only has Durk teased the idea of a sequel for his 2021 collaborative album Voice of the Heroes with Lil Baby, but on Thursday (June 8), the Chicago star expressed on Twitter his desire to work with Morgan Wallen on a joint project.

“Me and Morgan need to do a album together be the 1st to do it let’s do it @MorganWallen,” Durk wrote on Twitter. The news comes after Durk netted a No. 3 debut on the Billboard 200 for his album Almost Healed, which included a deep cut with Wallen titled “Stand by Me.” The song marks their second collaboration, dating back to their 2021 record “Broadway Girls.” The song peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100 and scored a No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

In a previous interview with TMZ in 2022, Durk supported Wallen amid the controversial video in which the country star was caught on camera saying the N-word. “He ain’t no racist. That’s my boy,” Durk said. “We had a long talk. He had his public situation. I vouch for him and he good.” He continued: “He ain’t canceled, I talked to him. When I say you ain’t canceled, you ain’t canceled.”

Last month, Durk posted of a photo of him and Wallen fishing on Instagram. Durk doubled down on his friendship with the “Last Night” singer with the caption: Family is family can’t nothing change that p.s I’m done wit fish.”