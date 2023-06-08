×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lil Durk Wants to Make an Album With Morgan Wallen

The duo already have two collaborations under their belt, including the newly released song "Stand by Me."

Lil Durk
Lil Durk performs during "One Big Party Tour" at Capital One Arena on Jan. 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Lil Durk is already thinking about creating new music after recently releasing his album Almost Healed last month. Not only has Durk teased the idea of a sequel for his 2021 collaborative album Voice of the Heroes with Lil Baby, but on Thursday (June 8), the Chicago star expressed on Twitter his desire to work with Morgan Wallen on a joint project. 

“Me and Morgan need to do a album together be the 1st to do it let’s do it @MorganWallen,” Durk wrote on Twitter. The news comes after Durk netted a No. 3 debut on the Billboard 200 for his album Almost Healed, which included a deep cut with Wallen titled “Stand by Me.” The song marks their second collaboration, dating back to their 2021 record “Broadway Girls.” The song peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100 and scored a No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. 

Related

Lil Durk

Lil Durk Scores Fourth No. 1 With ‘Almost Healed’ on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

In a previous interview with TMZ in 2022, Durk supported Wallen amid the controversial video in which the country star was caught on camera saying the N-word. “He ain’t no racist. That’s my boy,” Durk said. “We had a long talk. He had his public situation. I vouch for him and he good.” He continued: “He ain’t canceled, I talked to him. When I say you ain’t canceled, you ain’t canceled.”

Last month, Durk posted of a photo of him and Wallen fishing on Instagram. Durk doubled down on his friendship with the “Last Night” singer with the caption: Family is family can’t nothing change that p.s I’m done wit fish.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad