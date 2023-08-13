Lil Durk Calls Out Merch Thieves After False Active Shooter Report at Chicago Concert

Lil Durk has a message for the fans who stole his merchandise following a false active shooter report at his Chicago show on Saturday (Aug. 12).

The 30-year-old drill rapper took to his Instagram Story on Sunday morning (Aug. 13) to call out concertgoers in his hometown who were caught on video looting merch amid the chaos at the United Center.

“Don’t believe the hype we bigger then big thank you Chicago,” Durk wrote. “Till next time and who all stole the merchandise tag me so I can repost y’all crazy a–.”

The “All My Life” rapper was nearing the end of his concert Saturday evening when the Chicago Police Department received reports of an active shooter, TMZ reports. Fan-captured clips from the event show petrified audience members frantically running for safety within the venue. Other videos showed fans snatching merchandise items before making their exit.

Authorities showed up to the United Centers in search of an active shooter, but Chicago PD said it ended up being a false alarm, according to TMZ. No injuries or arrests were made.

Durk is touring in support of his eighth studio album, Almost Healed, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in June. The rapper was recently hospitalized for severe dehydration, forcing him to cancel several tour dates, including a performance at Rolling Loud Miami in late July.