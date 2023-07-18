Lil Durk Cancels Rolling Loud Miami Performance & Several Tour Dates: ‘#StillHealing’

Lil Durk has canceled several dates of his Sorry for the Drought Tour and backed out of his Rolling Loud Miami performance.

On Tuesday (July 18), 24 dates had been marked as canceled and only five shows remained unaffected, including two hometown shows at Chicago’s United Center.

DJ Akademiks said on Instagram that he got a statement from Durk “exclusively about these cancellations,” which reads as follows: “Since I’m still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance. While I’m home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I’ll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing”

Billboard has reached out to Durk’s reps for more information but hadn’t heard back at press time.

The Aug. 11 Chicago show is part of his Sorry for the Drought Tour, while the Aug. 12 show is the 107.5 WGCI Summer Jam, where Durk is still slated to perform alongside Kodak Black, NLE Choppa and DD Osama, who were slated to join him on tour. The other three shows are his July 28 show at Tampa, Florida’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater, his Aug. 13 show at Noblesville’s Ruoff Music Center, and his Aug. 21 show at Houston’s Toyota Center.

His Rolling Loud Miami performance at Hard Rock Stadium was originally scheduled for this Friday, July 21.

TMZ Hip-Hop had reported last week that Durk had spent a week in the hospital earlier this month for severe dehydration and exhaustion. “My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this,” he told the publication in a statement. “I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing”

Durk is expected to release the deluxe edition of his eighth studio album, Almost Healed, soon. He originally released the 21-track project on May 26, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Almost Healed contains the hit single “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped both Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Rhythmic Airplay.