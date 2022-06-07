Lil Durk Tapped For ‘Apple Music Live’ Performance

Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9, 2021 in New York City.

Lil Durk is stepping into the global limelight later this month for an Apple Music Live performance.

The Chicago drill rapper is the next artist confirmed for Apple Music’s live platform, which will beam out to the streaming specialist’s subscribers in over 165 countries.

The hip-hop artist will perform in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 29 from at 10pm ET.

“Apple Music has been a big partner in my growth as an artist these last few years,” comments Lil Durk in a statement. “I appreciate them giving me a platform to share my live show to the world. I’m ready to turn up with the fans in L.A. later this month.”

Lil Durk’s scored his second No. 1 when 7220 debuted at the summit of the Billboard 200 chart in March. The LP then spent three weeks in the runner-up position, before returning to the top in April. Upon its release, it was the second biggest rap album of 2022 by first-week streams on Apple Music worldwide, according to the tech giant.

To date, 117 of his songs and collaborations have charged on Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100, with four hitting No. 1. Lil Durk has impacted the Billboard Hot 100 with 68 titles, including two Top 10s.

Apple Music Live launched last month with an exclusive livestream of Harry Styles’ “One Night Only In New York” album release show, during which the former One Direction star premiered songs from his Harry’s House album.

Fans in the L.A.-area can register for Apple Music’s invite-only Lil Durk show here.