Stream Lil Durk’s ‘Almost Healed’ Album Feat. J. Cole, Future, Morgan Wallen & More

After scoring a No. 2 debut on the Hot 100 this week with his J. Cole-assisted single “All My Life,” Lil Durk looks to topple that feat on the Billboard 200 with the release of his new album Almost Healed.

Released today (May 26), Almost Healed is the follow-up to Durk’s 2022 album 7220. The album debuted at No. 1 last year on the Billboard 200, netting 120,500 equivalent album units — marking his second chart-topper. Almost Healed boasts an impressive guest line-up, as the Chicago staple reeled in J. Cole, Alicia Keys, Future, Kodak Black, and Billboard 200’s current reigning champ, Morgan Wallen. Wallen and Durk previously collaborated on the 2021 song “Broadway Girls,” which debuted in the top 20 of the Hot 100.

In a new interview with DJ Akademiks for his Off the Record podcast, Durk revealed how Kanye West helped construct his new album before ultimately opting not to use the records. “He actually did my whole album,” Durk told Akademiks. “But I ain’t use it. He like, tweaked with the beat. He put some vocals behind some beats. He played with a couple records. He played with a couple records. He did some genius sh-t.”

Despite the cuts, Durk conveyed to Akademiks that he’d consider using the songs if he chose to go the deluxe route for Almost Healed. “I’m trying to see if I can come back with some genius sh-t with it, man, and double my sales,” he quipped.

Stream Durk’s new album Almost Healed below.