Lil Durk Kicks Off New Year With 7220 Tour Announcement: See Dates

Lil Durk performs during The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta.

Lil Durk is kicking off the year with exciting news.

In an Instagram post he shared Wednesday (Jan. 12), Durk announced his 7220 Tour — which kicks off in Phoenix on April 8. Slated to conclude in his Chicago hometown on May 2, tickets are available for purchase online via Live Nation.

The announcement comes just two weeks after Lil Durk proposed to his longtime girlfriend India Royale during his Dec. 18 performance at Chicago’s United Center.

Last year, Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s joint album The Voice of the Heroes debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, a whopping 16 of the project’s 18 tracks hit the Billboard Hot 100. He appeared on the Hot 100 35 times last year — more than any other artist in 2021. He also appears on Ye’s album Donda, which is nominated for album of the year at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

See the complete list of 7220 Tour stops below: