Lil Durk Delays Release of ‘7220,’ But Drops New Song ‘Ahhh Ha’: Watch

Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9, 2021 in New York City.

Lil Durk shared a new release with fans on Tuesday (Feb. 22), but it wasn’t his planned album 7220. Instead, the rapper released his new song “Ahhh Ha” in its place.

“7220 the album droppin 3/11…Ahhh Ha out right now go run it up,” he announced in an Instagram caption to unveil the song as well as the latest release date for the upcoming studio set, which was originally set to drop today, the same day Kanye West’s Donda 2 was scheduled to arrive. (Ye’s latest album also did not arrive at midnight, as fans had expected.)

On the track, Lil Durk references everything from OnlyFans and Instagram to the police and the deaths of his friend King Von and older brother DThang. “Don’t respond to s–t with Von/ I’m like, ‘F–k it, you tripping, go get your gun’/ They dropping locations, I’m getting it done/ F–k tweeting, we sliding, the feds will come/ He f–king his b—-es, them n—as his sons/ I’m hanging with killers, we breaking a bond/ They really don’t mean it, he say it in songs/ They really don’t mean it, he play it in songs,” he raps on the chorus.

“Ahhh Ha” follows the rapper’s recent collaborations with Gucci Mane (“Rumors“) and Morgan Wallen (“Broadway Girls“), as well as his onstage proposal to girlfriend India Royale at a show in his Chicago hometown days before Christmas.

Next, Lil Durk is set to kick off his forthcoming The 7220 Tour in support of his now-delayed seventh album. The 17-date run will begin April 8 at Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre before making stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, New York City, and more.

Check out Lil Durk’s announcement about 7220 and watch the music video for “Ah Haaa” below.