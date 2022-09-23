Lil Baby Samples Tears for Fears on New FIFA World Cup Song ‘The World Is Yours to Take’

Lil Baby has teamed up with beer company Budweiser to release “The World is Yours To Take,” a track released on Friday (Sept. 23) that will be featured on the first-ever official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack.

The hyped-up anthem samples the chorus from the 1985 hit song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears For Fears. In a press release shared by Lil Baby’s team, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper revealed that the song is “special” for him.

“It’s about the journey we’ve all been on over the last few years and celebrating what’s next,” said Lil Baby in a press statement. “When I started in music in 2017, I went all in on a dream that brought me to where I am now, and that’s what I want fans to feel when they hear the song. I hope it makes you feel like you’re walking out onto the pitch at the World Cup making moves toward your own dreams, whatever that means to you.”

“The World Is Yours To Take” will be celebrated on Lil Baby’s 28th birthday on December 3 with a live performance at the Budweiser Hotel for the tournament. The music video for the track will be shot at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar that will take place on Sunday (Nov. 20) until Sunday (Dec. 18). Budweiser is set to release new versions of the song alongside other major acts as well.

Listen to “The World Is Yours to Take” below.