Lil Baby Cancels Seven ‘It’s Only Us’ Tour Dates With No Explanation

Lil Baby‘s It’s Only Us tour got a bit shorter this week. The Atlanta rapper appeared to trim more than half a dozen dates from the outing that is currently slated to kick off on July 26 at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

According to the Ticketmaster site, shows in Phoenix (August 1), Sacramento (August 9), Salt Lake City (August 14), Denver (August 15), Pittsburgh (Sept. 5), Indianapolis (Sept. 6) and Louisville (Sept. 8) have been cancelled, with no information available at press time on why the shows were pulled. A note on the TM site reads, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund.”

Refunds will be issued for the cancelled shows, which is expected to take place within 30 days. The then-34-date tour was originally announced in April with a swimming pool video in which Baby FaceTimed with some of his opening acts and got them excited about hitting the road with him.

The “In a Minute” rapper posted the updated tour schedule on Instagram on Friday, with the seven cancelled dates pulled out of circulation; the post did not explain the reason for the scotched gigs, though fans had strong reactions in the comments. “F–k this tour since u took my city off,” wrote one, with another adding, “What happened to the Phoenix show?” and a third wondering “WHY DID YOU CANCEL INDIANAPOLIS????”

And while GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up and Junxho are still listed as opening acts in the updated poster, fans also noticed that one of the previously announced openers, The Kid LAROI, was no longer listed on the now-24-date roster. The new routing also added shows in Philadelphia (August 29) and New York (August 30) on the tour named for Baby’s third chart-topping album.

Check out the updated It’s Only Us tour routing below.