Ledisi Appointed Artist-in-Residence at Berklee’s Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice

Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi has been chosen as the first artist-in-residence at Berklee College of Music’s Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice. Established by fellow Grammy-winning artist and 2021 NEA Jazz Master Terri Lyne Carrington in 2018, the institute is dedicated to fostering equity in the jazz field, strengthening the genre’s role in the ongoing quest for gender justice and spotlighting women’s past, present and future contributions in jazz.

“It is an honor to welcome acclaimed performer, songwriter, actress and producer Ledisi to Berklee,” said Carrington in announcing the appointment. “Ledisi’s residency marks a historic moment for the institute. I know her presence here at Berklee will be a gift to the students and greater artistic community on campus.”

Ledisi won her first Grammy in 2021 for best traditional R&B performance for the single “Anything for You” — the R&B/jazz artist’s first No. 1 on Billboard‘s adult R&B Songs radio airplay chart. Earning her first nomination in 2008 for best new artist, Ledisi has racked up a total of 14 nominations including best traditional pop vocal album in 2022 for her salute to jazz icon Nina Simone, Ledisi Sings Nina. She also currently serves as president of the Los Angeles chapter of the Recording Academy.Among other hit singles that Ledisi has released during her career are “Pieces of Me,” “I Blame You” and “All the Way.”

Beyond music, Ledisi has also segued into acting. She’s portrayed gospel singer Mahalia Jackson in the Academy Award-nominated film Selma and in the Lifetime biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, appeared in the critically acclaimed FX series Pose and made her Broadway debut in Tony Kushner’s 2004 musical Caroline, or Change, directed by George C. Wolfe. She will also portray R&B/pop legend Gladys Knight in Spinning Gold, the anticipated biopic about Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart.