×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Lauryn Hill to Join Tom Joyner Foundation Cruise Benefiting HBCUs

The cruise was created by the radio host as a fundraiser for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Lauryn Hill
 Lauryn Hill performs on stage during day 1 of Madcool Festival on July 11, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Legendary singer and rapper Ms. Lauryn Hill is teaming up with the Tom Joyner Foundation for her next philanthropic venture. The singer is set to join the foundation’s cruise in 2023, and her efforts will go toward raising money for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities. 

Explore

Explore

Lauryn Hill

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“I am so excited that Ms. Lauryn Hill is performing on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2023,” Joyner said in a press release announcing the cruise. “She is one of the best of all time. Cruisers coming to Party with a Purpose and help raise money for HBCU scholarships won’t be disappointed with what will be an amazing show!”

Related

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa Recalls Elton John Calling Her After She Came Out: 'Hello, JoJo Darling'

The cruise’s Ultimate Party With a Purpose was created by Joyner, the now-retired radio host. His long-running show, The Tom Joyner in the Morning Show, was nationally syndicated, running on ABC Radio Networks for decades.

The radio host’s philanthropic event has run for years now, and 2023’s edition will feature 40 different live entertainment acts. The cruise will also feature appearances from celebrities, as well as seminars and theme nights.

Cabins are 80 percent sold out, but fans can still secure a place on the cruise — running May 20-27 — here.

The upcoming appearance is very rare for Hill, who has been choosy about her concerts or canceled scheduled dates. Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing),” from her album of the year Grammy-winning project The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1998.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad