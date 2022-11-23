Lauryn Hill to Join Tom Joyner Foundation Cruise Benefiting HBCUs

Legendary singer and rapper Ms. Lauryn Hill is teaming up with the Tom Joyner Foundation for her next philanthropic venture. The singer is set to join the foundation’s cruise in 2023, and her efforts will go toward raising money for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Explore Explore Lauryn Hill See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I am so excited that Ms. Lauryn Hill is performing on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2023,” Joyner said in a press release announcing the cruise. “She is one of the best of all time. Cruisers coming to Party with a Purpose and help raise money for HBCU scholarships won’t be disappointed with what will be an amazing show!”

The cruise’s Ultimate Party With a Purpose was created by Joyner, the now-retired radio host. His long-running show, The Tom Joyner in the Morning Show, was nationally syndicated, running on ABC Radio Networks for decades.

The radio host’s philanthropic event has run for years now, and 2023’s edition will feature 40 different live entertainment acts. The cruise will also feature appearances from celebrities, as well as seminars and theme nights.

Cabins are 80 percent sold out, but fans can still secure a place on the cruise — running May 20-27 — here.

The upcoming appearance is very rare for Hill, who has been choosy about her concerts or canceled scheduled dates. Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing),” from her album of the year Grammy-winning project The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1998.