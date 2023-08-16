Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle With Touching Birthday Tribute: ‘I Love You’

Lauren London took a moment to honor Nipsey Hussle on what would have been his 38th birthday. On Tuesday (Aug. 15), the actress shared a photo to Instagram of the late rapper holding up prayer hands and looking into the camera, with an array of gold chains draped around his neck.

Explore Explore Nipsey Hussle See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence. Forever more,” London wrote, adding “I love you” and a blue heart emoji to the end of her message.

Related Chris Daughtry Says Joe Perry Asked Him to Sing for Aerosmith

Hussle died on March 31, 2019 after being fatally shot by Eric Holder Jr. following an altercation that took place outside of the rapper’s store in Los Angeles. In February, Holder Jr. was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison after being convicted of murdering the rapper. Hussle is survived by his and London’s six-year-old son Kross, born in 2016.

The actress spoke about what it has been like living without Nipsey in a January appearance on People‘s Every Day podcast, stating that she doesn’t, “want to give a misconception that I’m at peace and I’m walking around on a cloud.” She continued, “I have to wake up with the intention of this every day because there are days I don’t want to, and I’m like angry about it. And that’s what healing is. It is up and down, side to side, all over the place. You know what I mean? And with each new level, there’s something else.”

See London’s birthday tribute to Nipsey on Instagram below.